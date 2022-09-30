FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Minimal impacts from Ian in North Georgia tonight; nice weekend ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Wind advisory continues through 8pm for East and Northeast Georgia. Areas in the Wind Advisory could see wind gusts up to 40 mph. Otherwise, we’ll see a slight breeze tonight as low temperatures drop to the low 50s.

through 8pm Friday (cbs46)

Rain chances and totals remain low in North Georgia, as Ian remains well to our East. There is only a 20% chance of a stray shower late tonight through early Saturday morning for far East Georgia. No rain is forecast for Metro Atlanta and the rest of the viewing area. Saturday will be nice, with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY FORECAST:

A stray shower possible in far East or Northeast Georgia Saturday morning, otherwise no rain in Saturday’s forecast. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

A Gorgeous week ahead! Sunday will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid 70s. Highs will stay in the 70s through Wednesday of next week. Skies remain dry with plenty of sunshine....enjoy!

7 day forecast (CBS46)

