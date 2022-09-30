Google steps up personal information security

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You can find anything on the internet, including some of your most personal information.

Google is taking steps to keep things like your Social Security number, address or phone number from showing up.

This week, Google unveiled an option that lets you submit a special request to exclude personal information from online search results. The feature is called “Results About You”.

It focuses on pages containing e-mails, personal phone numbers and home addresses.

Google officials say when they receive a request they will evaluate the content on the web page and decide whether it should be excluded from searches.

The company admits that even if a page is removed from its search results, it will still be online.

