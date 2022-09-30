Hall County father arrested after doctors discover infant has broken leg

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Hall County father was arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the infant’s mother brought a three-month-old child to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Sept. 20. Doctors discovered the infant had a fractured femur as well as evidence of other bone fractures.

As a result, 27-year-old William Dorsey Raiford of Oakwood was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree, both felony offenses. He was booked into jail on Sept. 27 and remains in jail on bond.

The infant has been placed in custody of a relative under the supervision of the Department of Family and Children Services.

