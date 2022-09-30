Hall County father arrested after doctors discover infant has broken leg

WILLIAM RAIFORD
WILLIAM RAIFORD(HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Hall County father was arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the infant’s mother brought a three-month-old child to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Sept. 20. Doctors discovered the infant had a fractured femur as well as evidence of other bone fractures.

As a result, 27-year-old William Dorsey Raiford of Oakwood was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree, both felony offenses. He was booked into jail on Sept. 27 and remains in jail on bond.

The infant has been placed in custody of a relative under the supervision of the Department of Family and Children Services.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High school coaches and parents can watch for the signs of a concussion
Safety protocols help Georgia high school athletes prevent head injuries
Police: Deborrah Collier’s death was a deliberate act, not random
Ian slams Carolina coast
Cleanup underway in South Carolina and Florida
Decatur man convicted in murder of 58-year-old rideshare driver
COWETA COUNTY DRUG BUST
THC ice cream, meth, fentanyl and more discovered during I-85 traffic stop