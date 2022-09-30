Henry County Sheriff wins civil servant of the year at RICE Awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement congratulating Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett who recently won the “Civil Servant of the Year” at the 12th annual RICE awards.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like for you to join us in congratulating Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett on winning Civil Servant of The Year at the 12th Annual RICE Awards (Rising in Community Excellence),” said a Henry County Sheriff’s Office official. RICE Award nominees are innovative and charitable visionaries who recognize the importance of their presence and contribution to their Community, State and beyond.”

Officials say that nominees are selected by a panel led by several industry professionals, community leaders and everyday citizens. Sheriff Scandrett was one of several deserving individuals nominated in the Civil Servant category including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Morrow Mayor John Lampl.

“As I always say, this is my calling. It is truly humbling to be in the company of people who have inspired me and in one way or another helped shape my way of thinking. A long time ago, I realized the potential of our profession to truly make a difference. To be recognized as someone who aims to be a beacon of change means the world to me,” said Sheriff Scandrett.

In June, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Sheriff Scandrett hosted their second annual Ride 4 Unity event. Hundreds of people, including 350 bikes, dozens of police cruisers from metro Atlanta counties and dozens of food vendors participated in the event.

