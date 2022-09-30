Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge.

Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has filed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.

Those bonds are part of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to the company.

Trammell’s ruling is likely to be appealed.

In exchange for those bonds, Rivian is promising to bring more than 7,000 jobs to the area as part of the $5 billion plant.

The Irvine, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer announced last year, according to the Associated Press, it would build the facility on a 2,000-acre site in Morgan and Walton counties about 45 miles east of Atlanta along Interstate 20. It plans to produce up to 400,000 vehicles a year there. Rivian, which also has a plant in Normal, Illinois, said it hoped to break ground this past summer and begin production in 2024.

