LIVE BLOG | Hurricane Ian impacts | Sept. 30, 2022

This satellite image taken at 5:01 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian, Thursday,...
This satellite image taken at 5:01 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A revived Hurricane Ian may bring a few showers to Metro Atlanta, but the bigger impact will likely be felt in coastal and east Georgia with rain and wind. It is now expected to make landfall in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday afternoon with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods. The Georgia and South Carolina coastline will see heavy rain and gusty winds through Friday evening.

CLICK HERE FOR TODAY’S LOCAL WEATHER ALERTS

5:04 a.m.

Crews are on the ground assessing the damage and we’re now getting a look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. First Alert Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi reports live from Florida’s Gulf Coast with the latest.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rivian announces layoffs
Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling
Man attacks girlfriend, barricades himself inside Forest Park home with children
INTERVIEW: Ways to have a thriving, successful business
Missing Athens woman found dead
Deborrah Collier’s death was ‘deliberate act, not random,’ officials say
Tracy Nicole and Angela Watts
INTERVIEW: Atlanta Fashion Week returns