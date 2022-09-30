LIVE BLOG | Hurricane Ian impacts | Sept. 30, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A revived Hurricane Ian may bring a few showers to Metro Atlanta, but the bigger impact will likely be felt in coastal and east Georgia with rain and wind. It is now expected to make landfall in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday afternoon with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods. The Georgia and South Carolina coastline will see heavy rain and gusty winds through Friday evening.

FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory for east Georgia until 8 PM pic.twitter.com/sIw2ICjodA — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) September 30, 2022

5:04 a.m.

Crews are on the ground assessing the damage and we’re now getting a look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. First Alert Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi reports live from Florida’s Gulf Coast with the latest.

