ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Power 96.1′s Ethan Cole stopped by Atlanta News First to reveal this year’s 96.1 Jingle Ball lineup! This year’s lineup features artists such as Sam Smith, Pitbull and Khalid.

General on-sale tickets will be available Oct. 7 at noon. The 96.1 Jingle Ball will be Dec. 15 at State Farm Arena.

