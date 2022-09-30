INTERVIEW: Ways to have a thriving, successful business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Entrepreneur Twiler Portis stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about some upcoming events in the Atlanta area. The NACA conference will allow up-and-coming creatives to network and meet power players in the industry and the Black Dollar Network will offer seminars and workshops to entrepreneurs.

Portis also gave tips on being a successful entrepreneur.

