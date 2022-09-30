Georgia nonprofits activate ‘Convoy of Care’ for victims of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A partnership of Georgia nonprofit organizations announced Friday it’s activating its “Convoy of Care” to gather and deliver emergency supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian.

Atlanta-based Caring for Others is leading the effort with the help of several other organizations, including the Georgia Motor Trucking Association and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Herschel Evans, a driver and trainer for Yellow Corporation, has volunteered to drive the supplies to wherever they’re needed. In recent years, he’s driven truckloads of supplies to disaster areas caused by hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and water system failures.

“When you’re driving somewhere with a truckload of material and you know there are people over there waiting on it, and when you pull in with that truck and they know that help has arrived, it’s a bit overwhelming,” said Evans. “It makes you feel really good inside.”

Eslene Richmond-Shockley, president of Caring for Others, said Georgians have been generous donors since the collaboration first started in 2016.

“Please come out and help us as much as you can,” she said at Friday’s news conference. “Dig deep within yourself and do the best you can for the least of these at this time.”

Natalie Ammons, chapter president of NOBLE, said because of supply chain issues, the most effective way to help is through an online donation.

“No amount is too small,” Ammons said. “That will be used to bring items to those that are in need.”

“I can tell you from what I’ve seen, it will go where it’s needed,” said Evans, the truck driver. “It will make an impact. It will make a difference.”

Click here to make an online donation to Convoy of Care.

If you prefer to donate physical items, you may drop them off (as long as they’re new and in their original packaging) at the Caring for Others headquarters located at 3537 Browns Mill Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30354.

Items most in need include the following:

Personal Hygiene for adults & children/babies

Underwear/Socks

Diapers/Wipes/Baby Formula

Cleaning Supplies

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.