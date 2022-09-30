Man arrested in Cobb County for kidnapping and aggravated assault
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Cobb County on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit found Daniel Gillstrap in a home in Austell. After entering the home, deputies found him hiding in a trap door under the floor.
Gillstrap was taken into custody without further incident.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.