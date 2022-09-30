Man attacks girlfriend, barricades himself inside Forest Park home with children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A standoff situation involving children has ended in Forest Park.

According to Mayor Sandra Johnson, at around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Clayton County received a 911 call from a 9-year-old child reporting that his mother and her boyfriend were having an argument. The child gave the phone to the mother, which made the boyfriend upset. The boyfriend pushed the child, which upset the mother. The boyfriend strangled and dragged the mother down the hallway and shut her in the closet. She claims to have lost consciousness.

The call was then transferred to the Forest Park Police Department. Officers responded and knocked on the door and when the boyfriend opened it, the woman and two kids ran out and he slammed the door back shut with two other children inside with him.

Through negotiations, the two other children were released around 9:55 a.m. The man surrendered without incident around 10:15 a.m.

The boyfriend has been identified as 38-year-old Clarence Darty.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Park Police Department, and Clayton County Police Department/SWAT team all responded.

BREAKING NEWS: Stand-off involving children reported in Forest Park BREAKING NEWS: Stand-off involving children reported in Forest Park Posted by CBS46 on Friday, September 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.