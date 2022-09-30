Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast.

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.

“It didn’t register at first,” Austin told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I had to look at it a couple of times.”

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

Austin chose to take the one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes instead of the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for...
Plea deal for Ex-Trump adviser accused of unwanted advances
FILE - A physician assistant prepares a syringe with the monkeypox vaccine for a patient during...
Some officials now say monkeypox elimination unlikely in US
High school coaches and parents can watch for the signs of a concussion
Safety protocols help Georgia high school athletes prevent head injuries
Police: Deborrah Collier’s death was a deliberate act, not random
Ian slams Carolina coast
Cleanup underway in South Carolina and Florida