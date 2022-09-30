Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Moreland Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Moreland Avenue Sept. 28.

Officers received a call around 6:45 p.m. that a man had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Bystanders provided a description of the vehicle and both the vehicle and driver were found. The driver was later identified as Sean Seigle. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI, hit-and-run and homicide by vehicle.

