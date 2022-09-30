Police: Deborrah Collier’s death was a deliberate act, not random

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police now believe Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and subsequent death was a deliberate act and not the work of a serial killer or a random act of violence.

In a news conference held Friday morning by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, police also announced they have obtained additional surveillance footage that alters the last known time Collier was confirmed to be alive.

Collier, an Athens wife, mom and businesswoman, was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11, less than 24 hours after her husband Steven, and daughter, Amanda Bearden, reported her missing. Collier’s body was found off a northeast Georgia highway that connects Rabun and Habersham counties.

Police previously said Collier was last seen on surveillance video at a Family Dollar store in Clayton in Rabun County at 3:09 p.m. Collier was seen entering the store at 2:55 p.m. and remaining there until 3:09 p.m.

On Friday, police said additional surveillance video obtained from a neighboring store showed Collier leaving the Family Dollar at 3:09 p.m. and then remaining in her van for 10 minutes, “making 3:19 p.m. the last time Collier was confirmed to be alive,” said Col. Murray Kogod of the Habersham County Sherriff’s Office.

According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before.

Bearden also told police her mother sent her $2,385 through the Venmo app. She also received a message from her mother along with the money that said “They are not going to let me go, love, you.”

On Friday, police confirmed Bearden had received the money.

Bearden told police the message scared her; she then tried calling her mother but her calls went through to voicemail. Police also tried calling Collier, but those calls also went straight to voicemail.

Bearden told police her mother left on Sept. 9 and took her driver’s license and debit card. She was driving a black Chrysler Pacifica that she had rented because her other vehicle had been in a wreck.

Police found the rented vehicle in a pull-off for a logging road off of GA 15 near Victory Home Lane. A short distance away, they found evidence of a fire and a partially burnt tarp. Additionally, they found the body of a nude female. It appeared the body had been burned and the female’s hand was grasping a small tree.

