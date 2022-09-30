Scarecrow displays in metro Atlanta | 2022

Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast,...
Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast, this October.(CBS46)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the number of scarecrows in metro Atlanta, it’s a wonder that crows even think about coming here! Scarecrows are popping up everywhere in the area throughout the month of October. Check out this list for some of the best displays in the area!

Scarecrows in the Garden

  • WHAT: Scarecrow display and competition at Atlanta Botanical Garden.
  • WHEN: Oct. 1 to Oct. 30., closed Mondays
  • WHERE: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Scarecrow Invasion

  • WHAT: A not-so-secret display of more than 200 scarecrows.
  • WHEN: Now through Nov. 3
  • WHERE: Woodstock

Scarecrows on Main

  • WHAT: Display of scarecrows from local organizations.
  • WHEN: Oct. 1 through 31
  • WHERE: Main Street, Kennesaw

Scarecrows In The Square

  • WHAT: Scarecrow competition and part of Marietta’s HarvestFest.
  • WHEN: Oct. 1 to Nov. 3
  • WHERE: Glover Park, Marietta

SquareCrow Village

  • WHAT: Scarecrow competition in McDonough.
  • WHEN: Oct. 3 to 28
  • WHERE: Historic Downtown McDonough Square

Downtown Alpharetta Scarecrow Harvest

  • WHAT: Vote from more than 150 scarecrows by posting a selfie with your favorite
  • WHEN: Oct. 3 to Nov. 1
  • WHERE: Downtown Alpharetta

