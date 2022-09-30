Scarecrow displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the number of scarecrows in metro Atlanta, it’s a wonder that crows even think about coming here! Scarecrows are popping up everywhere in the area throughout the month of October. Check out this list for some of the best displays in the area!
- WHAT: Scarecrow display and competition at Atlanta Botanical Garden.
- WHEN: Oct. 1 to Oct. 30., closed Mondays
- WHERE: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta
- WHAT: A not-so-secret display of more than 200 scarecrows.
- WHEN: Now through Nov. 3
- WHERE: Woodstock
- WHAT: Display of scarecrows from local organizations.
- WHEN: Oct. 1 through 31
- WHERE: Main Street, Kennesaw
- WHAT: Scarecrow competition and part of Marietta’s HarvestFest.
- WHEN: Oct. 1 to Nov. 3
- WHERE: Glover Park, Marietta
- WHAT: Scarecrow competition in McDonough.
- WHEN: Oct. 3 to 28
- WHERE: Historic Downtown McDonough Square
Downtown Alpharetta Scarecrow Harvest
- WHAT: Vote from more than 150 scarecrows by posting a selfie with your favorite
- WHEN: Oct. 3 to Nov. 1
- WHERE: Downtown Alpharetta
