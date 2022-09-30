Scarecrow displays in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the number of scarecrows in metro Atlanta, it’s a wonder that crows even think about coming here! Scarecrows are popping up everywhere in the area throughout the month of October. Check out this list for some of the best displays in the area!

Scarecrows in the Garden

WHAT : Scarecrow display and competition at Atlanta Botanical Garden.

WHEN : Oct. 1 to Oct. 30., closed Mondays

WHERE: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Scarecrow Invasion

WHAT : A not-so-secret display of more than 200 scarecrows.

WHEN : Now through Nov. 3

WHERE: Woodstock

Scarecrows on Main

WHAT : Display of scarecrows from local organizations.

WHEN : Oct. 1 through 31

WHERE: Main Street, Kennesaw

Scarecrows In The Square

WHAT : Scarecrow competition and part of Marietta’s HarvestFest.

WHEN : Oct. 1 to Nov. 3

WHERE: Glover Park, Marietta

SquareCrow Village

WHAT : Scarecrow competition in McDonough.

WHEN : Oct. 3 to 28

WHERE: Historic Downtown McDonough Square

Downtown Alpharetta Scarecrow Harvest

WHAT : Vote from more than 150 scarecrows by posting a selfie with your favorite

WHEN : Oct. 3 to Nov. 1

WHERE: Downtown Alpharetta

