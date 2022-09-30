Shooting involving officer under investigation at hotel in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving an officer Friday morning at a hotel in Cobb County.

Cobb County police say they were called to the Roadway Inn on the 1200 block of Winchester Parkway SE in Smyrna for reports of car break-ins that were allegedly taking place in the hotel parking lot.

Officers say they shot one male and his injuries are not life-threatening. No officers were injured.

An Atlanta News First crew at the scene saw one man being put into a police cruiser in handcuffs. However, police have not released any information about an arrest or any other details about the shooting.

We will continue to monitor developments on this story and provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.