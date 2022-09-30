THC ice cream, meth, fentanyl and more discovered during I-85 traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man was arrested recently during a traffic stop after police found cocaine, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines, THC ice cream and more in his car.

THC ICE CREAM (COWETA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop took place Sept. 23 on Interstate 85.

They found a variety of drugs, drug-related objects, money and a gun in the man’s car.

LIPTON TEA DRUGS (COWETA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Lavar Kirkland.

Some of the drugs were found in Lipton tea cans with false bottoms.

The THC ice cream was found in a large cooler.

COWETA COUNTY DRUG BUST (COWETA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

