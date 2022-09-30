THC ice cream, meth, fentanyl and more discovered during I-85 traffic stop

COWETA COUNTY DRUG BUST
COWETA COUNTY DRUG BUST
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man was arrested recently during a traffic stop after police found cocaine, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines, THC ice cream and more in his car.

THC ICE CREAM
THC ICE CREAM

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop took place Sept. 23 on Interstate 85.

They found a variety of drugs, drug-related objects, money and a gun in the man’s car.

LIPTON TEA DRUGS
LIPTON TEA DRUGS

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Lavar Kirkland.

Some of the drugs were found in Lipton tea cans with false bottoms.

The THC ice cream was found in a large cooler.

COWETA COUNTY DRUG BUST
COWETA COUNTY DRUG BUST

