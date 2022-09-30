Two incidents lead to lockdown at Robert E. McNair Middle School

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Robert E. McNair Middle School principal John Madden issued a statement to parents and families to assure them that safety is the top priority after two incidents occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Principal Madden said, “safety is a priority for everyone who enters our building, and we will continue to follow protocols to protect all staff and students.”

On Thursday, officials say a fight occurred between several students during dismissal. There is no official word on what happened and if any disciplinary action was taken.

Madden also addressed an incident that occurred that involved “an unknown man entering the school campus.”

“Please know that this type of incident is rare for McNair Middle School or any other Fulton County school. Safety and student achievement remain our highest priorities and we will continue to do everything possible to keep our school a safe place for your child,” said Madden.

Dear Parents and Guardians, As the principal of McNair Middle School, it is important to me that I over-communicate with you regarding matters that pertain to your child’s learning and safety. Safety is a priority for everyone who enters our building, and we will continue to follow protocols to protect all staff and students. I value open and honest communication and for that reason want to share information about a situation occurring today at school. This afternoon there was a student fight during dismissal. Shortly afterward, at about 4:45 pm an unknown man arrived on campus. It was suspected that he might have a weapon. However, the presence of a weapon is not confirmed. The unknown man left campus shortly after he arrived. School and local police were called and the students that had remained after school for activities were protected as part of our school lockdown process. We take all matters related to safety seriously and find it important to keep our school community informed. Any situation potentially endangering the safety of our school community will be investigated and handled quickly, judiciously, and thoroughly. Please know that this type of incident is rare for McNair Middle School or any other Fulton County school. Safety and student achievement remain our highest priorities and we will continue to do everything possible to keep our school a safe place for your child. Please contact me if you have any additional questions.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.