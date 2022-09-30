Two incidents lead to lockdown at Robert E. McNair Middle School

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Robert E. McNair Middle School principal John Madden issued a statement to parents and families to assure them that safety is the top priority after two incidents occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Principal Madden said, “safety is a priority for everyone who enters our building, and we will continue to follow protocols to protect all staff and students.”

On Thursday, officials say a fight occurred between several students during dismissal. There is no official word on what happened and if any disciplinary action was taken.

Madden also addressed an incident that occurred that involved “an unknown man entering the school campus.”

“Please know that this type of incident is rare for McNair Middle School or any other Fulton County school. Safety and student achievement remain our highest priorities and we will continue to do everything possible to keep our school a safe place for your child,” said Madden.

