Two men die after attempted robbery in East Point

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have died and another is in the hospital after an attempted robbery in East Point.

East Point police officers found two men with gunshot wounds on Desert Drive Sept. 24. One of the men was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died. It was discovered that they were robbed and that both men knew the robber.

The robber later committed suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

