Two men die after attempted robbery in East Point

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have died and another is in the hospital after an attempted robbery in East Point.

East Point police officers found two men with gunshot wounds on Desert Drive Sept. 24. One of the men was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died. It was discovered that they were robbed and that both men knew the robber.

The robber later committed suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High school coaches and parents can watch for the signs of a concussion
Safety protocols help Georgia high school athletes prevent head injuries
Severe damage in Fort Myers
Severe damage in Fort Myers, Florida
Police: Deborrah Collier’s death was a deliberate act, not random
Cleanup underway in South Carolina
Cleanup underway in South Carolina and Florida
Decatur man convicted in murder of 58-year-old rideshare driver