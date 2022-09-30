WATCH: Hurricane hunter shares video of flight into Hurricane Ian before Florida landfall  

NOAA engineer and hurricane hunter shared a video of what it was like to take a plane trip into Hurricane Ian. (Source: Nick Underwood/NOAA/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent a plane on a rough flight into Hurricane Ian to collect data on Wednesday morning.

A video shared by hurricane hunter and engineer Nick Underwood showed what was a turbulent flight for the crew operating the instruments inside the aircraft.

“When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it,” Underwood tweeted alongside the video. “I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa on Florida’s west coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, part of the NOAA.

Ian remained a Category 4 storm into Wednesday evening, about 5 miles east of Punta Gorda. Maximum sustained winds stayed near 140 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Latest News

Ginni Thomas testifies ahead of final Jan. 6 hearing.
Ginni Thomas testifies ahead of final Jan. 6 hearing
FILE - Earlier, the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving people trapped in...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
FILE - A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant...
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company’s chip production
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
FILE - Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jackson set to make Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony