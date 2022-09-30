Deborrah Collier’s death was ‘deliberate act, not random,’ officials say

Missing Athens woman found dead
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to discuss the case revolving around Deborrah Collier, who was recently found dead after being reported missing.

Watch the press conference below:

