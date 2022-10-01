Cobb EMC crews head to Virginia to help restore power

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta power crews are offering assistance to regions feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian.

Cobb EMC crews left for Virginia Saturday morning to help restore power to thousands of people in the dark after the storm left its mark on that state.

Cobb EMC President and CEO Kevan Espy said when there is another electric cooperative in the country that needs help, they are ready to assist, no matter how far they have to travel.

“It’s been devastating,” he said. “My prayers go out to these families and individuals that have been affected by this storm. We hope that they have some encouragement and support as they try to rebuild. Part of the things we want to do is help and assist them rebuild and get power to them as needed.”

Espy added, “I’m proud of our guys that go out and do these power restorations. We appreciate the efforts they have, the sacrifice they have to make for their families but we’re here to assist any way that we can.”

