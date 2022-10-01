Death toll rises, destruction recorded as water recedes in North Port

NORTH PORT, FL – On Friday, the flood waters significantly receded after Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida’s west coast on Wednesday.

Many who evacuated worked their way back into the region to find their homes destroyed.

“I cried. Because it’s hard. It’s a neighborhood for that’s been here for a while. Some people have been here for 40 years. So it’s a difficult time for everyone throughout Florida,” said Karin Anderson, who lives in a mobile home community in North Port, a small town that lies roughly 45 miles north of Fort Myers.

Anderson said roughly 60-70% of the 800-plus homes in her community were destroyed by Hurricane Ian’s impact.

“Hopefully FEMA will help the people here to get back on the road again,” said Anderson.

As the devastation becomes more clear along the Florida coast, the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise.

On Friday, state officials confirmed that 21 people had died as a result of the category 4 hurricane, according to a media briefing.

One resident, Bill Lesse, drove an Atlanta News First crew through the demolished neighborhood.

“I moved here in 2011. I imagine this is the worst y’all have been hit. This is the worst I’ve ever seen anything,” said Lesse.

Most homes were missing their roods or side panels. Twisted metal littered the community.

Another resident, Dennis Heidennis, bunkered down in his home during the hurricane.

“I spent two-and-a-half hours with this shoulder against that door to combat, if that door blew in, I would have lost my house. It peeled the roof off the house anyway,” said Heidennis.

In Sarasota County, roughly 50 percent of the County remained without power on Friday evening.

In Charlotte County, where Port Charlotte is located, roughly 80 percent remained in the dark on Friday.

In St. Petersburg, Duke Energy deployed roughly 10,000 crew members to help assist with restoring power across Pinellas County.

A spokesperson said restorations had been slowed due to lingering winds in the region.

Duke Energy does not raise bucket trucks if winds exceed 35 miles per hour.

