First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous, Breezy Weekend Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be a beautiful weekend, with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Even though clouds linger in the mountains today, most areas will be under sunny skies. It will be a gorgeous day with breezy conditions in the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Breezy and mild. (cbs46)

The weather pattern looks extremely dry through Mid-October. Expect little to no rain through the next two weeks.

Very dry through Mid-October. (cbs46)

We will see a slow warming trend through next week, back into the low 80s.

A steady warming trend. (cbs46)

