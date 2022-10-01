First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous, Breezy Weekend Ahead
Dry weather continues as we head into October
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be a beautiful weekend, with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures.
Even though clouds linger in the mountains today, most areas will be under sunny skies. It will be a gorgeous day with breezy conditions in the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 70s.
The weather pattern looks extremely dry through Mid-October. Expect little to no rain through the next two weeks.
We will see a slow warming trend through next week, back into the low 80s.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.