Jimmy Carter turns 98

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Carter, the only president of the United States to hail from the state of Georgia, turned 98 on Saturday, Oct 1.

Carter, the 39th president, served in the White House from 1977 to 1981. He previously served as a Georgia state senator from 1963 to 1967 and governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

Carter was born October 1, 1924, in Plains, Ga., a small farming town located about 150 miles south of downtown Atlanta. He grew up in the nearby community of Archery.

Carter attended Georgia Southwestern College and the Georgia Institute of Technology before heading to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1946. While serving in the Navy, he became a submariner and rose to the rank of lieutenant.

On July 7, 1946, Carter married Rosalynn Smith. The two have long since set the record for the longest-married presidential couple.

Seven years later, he resigned from the Navy and returned to Georgia. Carter was an active member of the community and eventually entered the political world in 1962, when he was elected to the Georgia Senate.

Four years later, he would run for governor, but lost in a primary to the eventual winner, Lester Maddox. Carter would try again four years later, and this time, would cruise to an easy victory over Republican Hal Suit. He was sworn in as Georgia’s 76th governor on January 12, 1971.

Exactly three years to the date of his inauguration into the governor’s mansion, Carter announced his candidacy for president of the United States. He would go onto win the Democratic nomination in 1976 and was elected on November 2, narrowly defeating incumbent Republican Gerald Ford.

The Carters capped off the day by walking in the inauguration parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, something never seen from a president following an inauguration.

Carter’s rise to the White House ranks as one of the most unlikely political victories in U.S. history. He was virtually unknown to the country, and campaigned on a promise to never tell a lie.

Carter was inaugurated on January 20, 1977, but would only serve on term in office. He was defeated soundly in the 1980 election by Republican Ronald Reagan.

In 1982, Carter became a distinguished professor at Emory University in Atlanta and founded the Carter Center.

The Carters later become the public face of Habitat for Humanity. They both volunteered for the organization for 35 years, helping build homes alongside thousands of volunteers throughout the years.

Carter taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for nearly four decades.

Carter officially became America’s oldest living ex-president on March 21, 2019, surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died in November 2018 at the age of 94 years and 171 days. Prior to Bush, previous record holders were Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, Herbert Hoover and John Adams.

Carter was diagnosed with cancer in August 2015 at age 91 after having surgery to remove a lesion on his liver. After having the surgery, Carter announced the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. Later that year, the Carter Center said he had been cleared of the disease.

Biographical information provided by the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum website.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.