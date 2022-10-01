LIVE BLOG | Hurricane Ian impacts | Oct. 1, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storm was a shell of its former Category 4 self, but it still was making a mess of things across parts of the eastern U.S. early Saturday morning. Meantime, cleanup and recovery efforts are underway across the southeast.

Metro Atlanta power crews are offering assistance to regions feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. Cobb EMC crews left for Virginia Saturday morning to help restore power to thousands of people in the dark after the storm left its mark on that state.

Georgia Air National Guardsmen deploy to Florida to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

Fourteen Georgia Air National Guardsmen from the 165th Force Support Squadron were deployed October 1, 2022 to assist with search and recovery efforts after the category four #HurricaneIan swept through the state of Florida this week.



📸: Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood #AlwaysReady pic.twitter.com/Cpo2Y0rRFL — GA National Guard (@GeorgiaGuard) October 1, 2022

RIGHT NOW: The National Guard is distributing water, ice & food in Sarasota County to families impacted by Hurricane Ian. I’m told line of cars was wrapped around the block earlier.



Each car gets 6 meals, 2 bags of ice, and a case of water.



It’s not a lot - but it’s a start. pic.twitter.com/pCl3cxrLQs — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) October 1, 2022

