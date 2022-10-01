LIVE BLOG | Hurricane Ian impacts | Oct. 1, 2022

Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Hurricane Ian recovery efforts(WGCL)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storm was a shell of its former Category 4 self, but it still was making a mess of things across parts of the eastern U.S. early Saturday morning. Meantime, cleanup and recovery efforts are underway across the southeast.

Metro Atlanta power crews are offering assistance to regions feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. Cobb EMC crews left for Virginia Saturday morning to help restore power to thousands of people in the dark after the storm left its mark on that state.

Cobb EMC crews head to Virginia to help restore power after Ian

Georgia Air National Guardsmen deploy to Florida to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

Cobb EMC crews head to Virginia to help restore power