Man admits to killing mother, putting body in sewer, authorities say

Police in Ohio say Travis J. Lewton has been arrested and charged with murder after his mother...
Police in Ohio say Travis J. Lewton has been arrested and charged with murder after his mother was found dead.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a man is facing a murder charge in the death of his mother.

WTVG reports that 31-year-old Travis J. Lewton is accused of choking his mother in a deadly attack after she returned home from work.

According to court records, Lewton admitted to taking his mother’s body down to a ravine behind the house, stuffing it in a sewer pipe and setting the body on fire.

The 31-year-old told police that he had been thinking about killing his mother for about a week, according to court documents.

Officers with the Toledo Police Department said they received a call on Saturday morning regarding a missing person.

According to authorities, police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road, about 10 minutes from downtown Toledo, and found a burned area behind the home’s garage.

Detectives said they found evidence that the woman was killed by her son.

Lewton has been charged with premeditated aggravated murder, authorities said.

