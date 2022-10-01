Man convicted of raping Caroll County girl until she was 12-years-old

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of sexually abusing a child for over several years until 2019 was convicted of rape and child molestation

According to court documents, 46-year-old Mark Anthony Starnes sexually abused a young girl in Caroll County until she was 12 years old.

Evidence provided during a two-week trial showed that Starnes abused the victim during this time due to his relationship with the child’s mother, which gave Starnes regular access to the young girl.

“That access included staying in the same residence as the victim overnight and babysitting the victim, during which Starnes regularly sexually assaulted the victim. The last time Starnes raped and abused the victim in Carroll County was in 2019 when he came up from his new home in Florida to take her and her mother down to the beach,” a report from the Coweta County Judicial Circuit states.

The investigation into the accusations against Starnes began on April 24, 2020, when the victim disclosed the abuse to a relative, who then told the victim’s mother.

The victim’s mother contacted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Inv. Ametrice Jackson began her investigation, which included speaking with the victim who was 13 years old at the time.

The victim was taken to Stephanie V. Blank Center for Safe and Healthy Children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where a sexual assault examination was performed, which revealed evidence consistent with the sexual abuse the victim recounted.

The victim was then taken to the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center where she disclosed more details about the abuse.

Starnes was arrested in Florida in July 2020, and extradited to Carroll County where he remained in jail awaiting trial.

“At trial, the victim, who is now 15 years old, endured cross-examination for more than a day in an attempt by the defense to discredit her testimony. However, the young victim persevered through the attacks against her, to tell the truth about what she endured. We’re thankful the jury saw the truth in this case and spoke the truth through their verdict by finding Starnes guilty of all counts.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.