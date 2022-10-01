Man shot to death early Saturday in southwest Atlanta, police say

deadly shooting
deadly shooting(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

Police said just after 5 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Beeler Drive after reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died on the scene, according to police.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting, the name of the man who died, or a suspect at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting contact the Atlanta Police Department.

