MISSING: 15-year-old Newton County teen last seen August 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on September 29.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Jade Small left her home back on August 12 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and has not been seen since. Her whereabouts are unknown.

According to police, Jade is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a heart outline on her left hand and the letters “NLMB” on her right forearm.

Authorities believe Jade may be in the area of Rockdale and Conyers.

Contact Newton County Sheriff’s Cpl if you have any information regarding her whereabouts. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.