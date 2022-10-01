Missing teen’s boy car left behind at Douglasville shopping center

Yaron Kathuri
Yaron Kathuri(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglasville police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen boy.

Police said 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri was last seen Wednesday at 5807 Chapel Village Court in Douglasville.

Yaron is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said the vehicle he drove was found at Arbor Place Mall.

Police said Yarin was last seen wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Yaron Kathuri, please contact Det. Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823 or gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

La víctima fue encontrada en el patio de una residencia de Lilburn y no pudo ser salvada.
Two shootings in northwest Atlanta under investigation
The National Guard in Florida helped more than 200 families on Saturday, distributing food,...
National Guard distributes food and water to hundreds of Ian-impacted families
Firetruck
Deadly DeKalb County house fire under investigation
Missing Union City man Austin Pike
Union City police searching for missing 24-year-old man with medical issues
BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Interviews