Missing teen’s boy car left behind at Douglasville shopping center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglasville police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen boy.

Police said 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri was last seen Wednesday at 5807 Chapel Village Court in Douglasville.

Yaron is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said the vehicle he drove was found at Arbor Place Mall.

Police said Yarin was last seen wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Yaron Kathuri, please contact Det. Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823 or gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov

