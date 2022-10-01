Symbol of peace between two nations, dedicated at The Carter Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a gift given right on time. On the eve of his 98th birthday, a bell tower to house a bell with a more than 200-year history was dedicated at The Carter Center.

“In 1942 the Japanese government put out proclamations across the country that all the temple bells had to be donated to the government to be melted down into ammunition,” said Jessica Cork, Vice-President of Community Engagement and Corporate Communications, The Japan-America Society of Georgia.

The bells were to be melted down, to fight the Americans in World War II. This particular bell, however, somehow escaped that fate and ended up at an auction.

“The Japanese Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta decided to purchase the bell at the auction in order to present it to President Carter,” said Cork.

When the president found out the history of the bell, he wanted to give it back, but it was gifted to him. The Japanese Peace Bell which set inside the Carter Center, is now housed in a new hand-crafted bell tower. At a ceremony Friday, the monument was dedicated.

“It was carved in Japan, all the ornate work, and it was shipped over,” said Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center.

The ceremony was so special, the mayor of Miyoshi City, which is the area where the bell was originally built in 1820, attended. At the time, the place the bell was crafted was known as Konu.

“The sound of this peace bell will echo throughout Atlanta and the world,” said Satoshi Fukuoka, mayor of Miyoshi City.

“We have the original bell, they have the replica bell. They have the original tower, we are going to build a replica tower,” said Cork.

What was meant to divide, only brought two nations closer together and became a symbol of friendship between Japan and the United States.

