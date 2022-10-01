Union City police searching for missing 24-year-old man with medical issues

Missing Union City man Austin Pike
Missing Union City man Austin Pike(Union City Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Union City Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 24-year-old man with medical issues.

Officials say Austin Pike is described as a caucasian man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 167 lbs and was last wearing blue jeans and a beige or brown t-s-shirt. He has short-length black hair and brown eyes. Her last known clothing was blue jeans and a beige/brown T-shirt.

Officials say that Pike “is most likely walking and does not have a registered mobile phone. Pike suffers from Bipolar/schizophrenia.”

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Austin Pike call 911 immediately or Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

