1 dead, 1 injured in Atlanta apartment shooting, police say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Officers say it appears to be an argument that turned into a gun fight. They didn’t mention if other people were involved.

The shooting happened at the Colonial Square Apartment homes off Old Hapeville Road early Sunday morning.

A neighbor tells Atlanta News First that the man who died was an aspiring rapper and music producer who was a “family man and business man”.

Police have not named a suspect or victim.

Atlanta News First will update this story as we get more information.

