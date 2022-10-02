1 dead, 1 injured in Atlanta apartment shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Officers say it appears to be an argument that turned into a gun fight. They didn’t mention if other people were involved.

The shooting happened at the Colonial Square Apartment homes off Old Hapeville Road early Sunday morning.

A neighbor tells Atlanta News First that the man who died was an aspiring rapper and music producer who was a “family man and business man”.

Police have not named a suspect or victim.

Atlanta News First will update this story as we get more information.

