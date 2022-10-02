Dacula family displaced after ‘smoke alarm ‘did not alert’ them to fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a massive fire damaged a two-story home in Dacula, displacing six residents on Saturday evening.

Fire crews responded to the 100 block of River Pass Court NE after a 9-1-1 caller said their neighbor’s home was on fire.

Dacula fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that “camera footage from the front door shows the fire starting in the corner of the front porch next to the garage.”

Fire that damaged Dacula home deemed 'accidental' (Gwinnett County Fire Department)

The family told fire officials that a leaf blower was plugged into an extension cord in the corner of the home. Officials deemed the fire “accidental.”

A resident told officials three people were at home when neighbors alerted them to the fire. According to Dacula fire officials, “while the home was protected with working smoke alarms, it did not alert the occupants of the home due to the initial location of the fire.”

Fire officials say the home sustained fire damage to the front porch and attic areas with moderate smoke and water damage throughout the remainder of the home.

Fire that damaged Dacula home deemed 'accidental' (Gwinnett County Fire)

One adult occupant was treated for smoke inhalation and rushed to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to the family that includes five adults and one child.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.