Deadly DeKalb County house fire under investigation
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after emergency officials say one person died in a house fire in DeKalb County on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews responded to 2532 Cresta Drive around 7 p.m.
Atlanta News First crews observed several fire trucks and emergency crews on the scene. Officials confirmed one person died as a result of the fire.
This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.