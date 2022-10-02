Deadly DeKalb County house fire under investigation

Firetruck
Firetruck(WLUC)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after emergency officials say one person died in a house fire in DeKalb County on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded to 2532 Cresta Drive around 7 p.m.

Atlanta News First crews observed several fire trucks and emergency crews on the scene. Officials confirmed one person died as a result of the fire.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

La víctima fue encontrada en el patio de una residencia de Lilburn y no pudo ser salvada.
Two shootings in northwest Atlanta under investigation
The National Guard in Florida helped more than 200 families on Saturday, distributing food,...
National Guard distributes food and water to hundreds of Ian-impacted families
Missing Union City man Austin Pike
Union City police searching for missing 24-year-old man with medical issues
BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Interviews