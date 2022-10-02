Deadly DeKalb County house fire under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after emergency officials say one person died in a house fire in DeKalb County on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded to 2532 Cresta Drive around 7 p.m.

Atlanta News First crews observed several fire trucks and emergency crews on the scene. Officials confirmed one person died as a result of the fire.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

