Escaped inmate arrested at his own birthday party in Georgia

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An escaped inmate in Connecticut was arrested at his own birthday party after spending months on the run from police.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport, CN, when he left without permission.

Police said just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers received a tip that Murphy was spotted in McDonough and that the inmate was attending his own birthday party at a family member’s house.

Murphy was arrested and taken into custody just as family members were setting up for his party.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says, “If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught. It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy.”

Forenza Murphy had been on the run since August 8. and will now face additional charges, according to investigators.

