Family remembers Atlanta father killed in hit-and-run, driver facing charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family and friends are grieving the loss of a father who was killed in a hit-and-run outside of a Southeast Atlanta restaurant.

Atlanta Police said the 33-year-old was struck in a parking lot on Moreland Avenue and the driver left the scene.

Family identified the victim as Kwende Thurman.

“He was young, he was vibrant, he was a father, a son , a grandson,” Michelle Jackson, Thurman’s cousin, said. “He was the light.”

Investigators arrested Sean Seigle, who is facing several charges in the hit-and-run, including DUI.

“It’s just another young, black male dead for no reason,” Jackson said. “It could have been avoided and our family is just heartbroken right now.”

Thurman’s loved ones gathered at the scene Saturday to hold a vigil and balloon release.

Jackson said they would like to see more charges for the suspect.

“Is he remorseful? I don’t know,” she said. “But I’m glad he’s off the street, at least for now.”

Atlanta Police said they are still investigating.

