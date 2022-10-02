Fatal shooting under investigation in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Lawrenceville on Sunday afternoon.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a male, whose name and identity have not been released, was shot and killed on Mariray Court.

There is no official word as to what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for new updates as they become available.

