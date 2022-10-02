Stars grace the red carpet ahead of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of rappers, actors, producers and celebrities from all over the world graced the red carpet of the BET Hip Hop Awards at the Cobb County Energy Center in Atlanta on Friday night.

The topic of conversation was the excitement in the BET cypher and rapper Trina being honored with the prestigious I Am Hip Hop Icon award.

Rapper, actor, producer and author Fat Joe was grateful to have the opportunity to host the annual award show.

The awards premiere on Oct. 4 on BET.

