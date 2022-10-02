Two shootings in northwest Atlanta under investigation

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two shooting investigations are underway in northwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

Police responded to 530 Lindsey St. around 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Atlanta police officials confirmed they are investigating another shooting at 891 North Ave.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported in the two shootings.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for more information as it becomes available.

