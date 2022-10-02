UGA student charged with ‘making terroristic threats’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a University of Georgia student was arrested for making “terroristic threats,” University of Georgia Chief of Police P. Daniel Silk confirmed.

According to officials, University of Georgia police arrested and charged a first-year student “with making terroristic threats based on posts he made to the social media platform called Yik Yak.”

UGA police officials confirmed that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided information.

The identity of the student has not been released by police officials at this time.

Officials say “police transported the student to the Clarke County jail on Sunday morning and has been removed from campus pending a further disciplinary review later this week.”

This incident is under investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for more information as it becomes available.

