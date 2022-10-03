1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75/ I-85 South near North Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died after a crash overnight along the Downtown Connector.

The crash happened on I-75/85 South Junction near North Avenue just a few hours ago. A driver got on the interstate at Williams Street and was going the wrong way and hit another vehicle.

Officials confirm one person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital.

BREAKING: ALL lanes now OPEN on I-75/ I-85 SB near North Ave. Traffic now picking back up to speed. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/FpsSkDiqbP — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) October 3, 2022

If you are traveling southbound, it will be best to find a different route into downtown Monday morning. Despite all lanes reopening, we are still seeing some delays.

