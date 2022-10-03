52-year-old man shot and killed in Athens-Clarke County

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 52-year-old man has died after being shot on the 100 block of Fairview Street in Athens.

Officers responded to a call around 3:55 p.m. Oct. 2 and found the man alive. However, he later died of his injuries. There are no persons of interest at this time and a motive has not been established.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or david.harrison@accgov.com.

