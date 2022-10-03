After losing 18 y/o daughter to fentanyl, Georgia parents discuss what justice means to them

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Since Kaylee Boxer can’t be here anymore, Kaylee’s mom meets her here at the dining room table. The space is filled with remnants of her daughter’s life, and death.

“It brings me comfort. It allows me to see her,” said Pamela Boxer, Kaylee’s Mom.

Kaylee Boxer died last November. She was 18 years old.

”This is where she died, this is where I found her,” said Joshua Boxer, Kaylee’s dad.

Authorities say Kaylee died after ingesting a lethal dose of fentanyl.

”I lost my sister from an overdose. I never thought it would happen in our house and it did,” said Joshua.

Police believe Kai Bakarich sold Kaylee the drugs that killed her. He has been charged with murder.

Kaylee’s dad believes getting justice for his daughter means working to get fentanyl off the streets. Joshua believes that starts with putting whoever sold Kaylee the drugs that killed her, behind bars.

“I think the legacy that she leaves behind is the love that she had for life because she did, she had a love for life and freedom,” said Joshua.

