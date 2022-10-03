American Heart Association continues efforts to close health disparity gap in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Scientists believe a lack of sleep could be contributing to the health of your heart.

The American Heart Association of Georgia is partnering with a brand new clinic this October, hoping to bring life-saving information to as many families as possible.

According to the American Heart Association, there are 8 factors that contribute to heart health: nicotine exposure, physical activity, diet, weight, blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure. Sleep is the most recent factor to hit the list.

”That sleep, a lot of times is the starting point for all of it and it really helps us to maintain that healthy weight, our heart health, blood pressure,” said Pediatrician Courtney Whittle.

Medical experts say, as surprising as it might seem, the hours of sleep you get every night, directly correlates to the health of your heart. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Georgia. American Heart Association crews have been working to combat those stats. They have found, the environment a person lives in, directly impacts their health.

”To help someone be healthy. I can’t approach someone who lives in Atlanta, the same way I would approach someone who lives in Alpharetta. I can’t have a conversation about eating 5 fruits and vegetables a day if I haven’t asked first, ‘Hey, what grocery stores are near you?’” said Whittle.

They partner with organizations all over the state for health screenings. Part of each appointment is asking patients about the 8 essentials; sleep is now part of the conversation.

The next health screening is coming up in October. American Heart Association is partnering with a Lithia Springs clinic for the first time. Patients at the clinic are underinsured or not insured at all.

“If we do not take care of them, it essentially impacts everyone’s health,” said Kristi Sprowl with American Heart Association.

