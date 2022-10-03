Atlanta man stabbed by woman he met on a dating app

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a man she met on a dating app.

Antanina Piatruchyk is accused of stabbing a man at 1925 Monroe Dr. NE Oct. 3. At 5:30 a.m., Atlanta officers found the victim alert, conscious and breathing. The unidentified man said he had met Piatruchyk on a dating app; when they met, she demanded that he give her money before stabbing him.

Piatruchyk was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.