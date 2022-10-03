Atlanta man stabbed by woman he met on a dating app

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a man she met on a dating app.

Antanina Piatruchyk is accused of stabbing a man at 1925 Monroe Dr. NE Oct. 3. At 5:30 a.m., Atlanta officers found the victim alert, conscious and breathing. The unidentified man said he had met Piatruchyk on a dating app; when they met, she demanded that he give her money before stabbing him.

Piatruchyk was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Southeastern Railway Museum
Community Spotlight: Southeastern Railway Museum
Marietta Square
Community Spotlight: Marietta Square
Scammers using dating apps to reach victims
DUPLICATE Woman reportedly stabs man she met on dating app in Atlanta
Hurricane Hunters experience ‘the bumpiest ride’ through Hurricane Ian
Jaws of life stolen from metro Atlanta fire truck
Burglar steals ‘jaws of life’ life-saving tools from metro Atlanta fire truck