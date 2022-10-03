Atlanta Medical Center diverts ambulances ahead of Nov. 1 closing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly a month before Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center’s official closing date, its leaders already are asking ambulance drivers to take patients to other area hospitals before considering theirs.

In a statement, Wellstar executives said, in part, “We will still accept patients via EMS if needed through October 14 at 7 a.m., but request that they choose other providers first when possible. This will allow us to ensure we have the capacity, staffing and capability to treat all those coming to AMC for care for the duration of their care leading up to the hospital’s closure.”

Atlanta Medical Center’s emergency room will close completely on Oct. 14, and on Nov. 1, the entire hospital will close.

The hospital, formerly known as Georgia Baptist Hospital, has provided care for Georgians for more than 100 years. Wellstar recently announced it is closing the facility.

Wellstar has operated AMC since 2016, investing more than $350 million in capital improvements and to support sustained operating losses.

“That includes $107 million in losses in just the last 12 months, amid decreasing revenue and increasing costs for staff and supplies due to soaring inflation,” the company said.

