Atlanta named a top 15 foodie city by Wallethub

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wallethub has named Atlanta one of the 15 best American cities for foodies. The study ranked 182 cities across the country

The city was rated No. 1 in restaurants per capita and the affordability and accessibility of highly rated restaurants, but its high alcohol prices and low grocery stores per capita dragged its score down.

Portland, Ore., Orlando, Miami, San Francisco and Austin, Tex. are the top five. Pearl City, Hawaii was the bottom city on the list.

