Atlanta police seek help in locating missing 57-year-old man

Von Hardwick
Von Hardwick(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 57-year-old Atlanta man has gone missing and the Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

Von Hardwick was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1. He is 6′4, approximately 125 pounds and typically wears blue jeans and red sneakers. According to his caretaker, he has “diminished mental capacity” caused by previous head trauma, but could identify himself if asked.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

